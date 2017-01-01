Top Gainers of the Day: St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ) from Medical Appliances & Equipment

Brief Overview

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ), from Healthcare sector has been performing well.

St. Jude Medical, Inc. reported a price of 80.19 today, indicating a change of 0.45%.

St. Jude Medical, Inc. has a market capitalization of 22874.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.28 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 66.80%, while the operating margin is 15.50%. The net profit margin for St. Jude Medical, Inc. stands at 11.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.60%, while the debt to equity is at 1.29.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.61% for St. Jude Medical, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.25%.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.’s volatility stands at 0.83% and the average volume is 2389.52.

The quarterly performance stats for St. Jude Medical, Inc. stands at 0.54% and the half-yearly performance is at 2.89%. The performance for the year is at 31.61% and the performance (year to date) is at 31.61%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for St. Jude Medical, Inc. is 1.07% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.96%.

The 52-week high is at -4.16% and the 52-week low stands at 66.49%.

Ratio

St. Jude Medical, Inc.’s short ratio is at 3.42 and the float short is at 2.94%.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.’s P/E stands at 35.12, while the P/S is at 3.84 and earnings per share this year of -11.10%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.