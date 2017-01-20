Top Gainers of the Day: Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) from Property & Casualty Insurance

Brief Overview

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Sun Life Financial Inc. reported a price of 39.53 today, indicating a change of 0.15%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. has a market capitalization of 23657.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.83 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 10.90%. The net profit margin for Sun Life Financial Inc. stands at 7.20%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.27.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.53% for Sun Life Financial Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.27% and the average volume is 482.17.

The quarterly performance stats for Sun Life Financial Inc. stands at 18.75% and the half-yearly performance is at 21.18%. The performance for the year is at 56.69% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.76%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Sun Life Financial Inc. is 2.65% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.65%.

The 52-week high is at -2.56% and the 52-week low stands at 61.95%.

Ratio

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s short ratio is at 4.32 and the float short is at 0.35%.

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s P/E stands at 13.93, while the P/S is at 0.98 and earnings per share this year of 24.10%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.