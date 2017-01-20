Top Gainers of the Day: SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) from Money Center Banks

Brief Overview

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), from Financial sector has been performing well.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reported a price of 54.61 today, indicating a change of 1.43%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a market capitalization of 26198.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.6 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 83.70%. The net profit margin for SunTrust Banks, Inc. stands at 32.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.00%, while the debt to equity is at 0.51.

Performance

The weekly performance is -3.91% for SunTrust Banks, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -2.59%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.68% and the average volume is 4034.54.

The quarterly performance stats for SunTrust Banks, Inc. stands at 19.29% and the half-yearly performance is at 25.81%. The performance for the year is at 50.82% and the performance (year to date) is at -1.84%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for SunTrust Banks, Inc. is 2.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.49%.

The 52-week high is at -4.14% and the 52-week low stands at 79.96%.

Ratio

SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s short ratio is at 2.97 and the float short is at 2.48%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s P/E stands at 14.94, while the P/S is at 4.64 and earnings per share this year of 10.80%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.