Top Gainers of the Day: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) from Wireless Communications

Brief Overview

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), from Technology sector has been performing well.

T-Mobile US, Inc. reported a price of 58.01 today, indicating a change of 0.33%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. has a market capitalization of 47844.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.56 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 56.90%, while the operating margin is 10.50%. The net profit margin for T-Mobile US, Inc. stands at 3.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.60%, while the debt to equity is at 1.7.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.25% for T-Mobile US, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 7.63%.

T-Mobile US, Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.14% and the average volume is 4000.24.

The quarterly performance stats for T-Mobile US, Inc. stands at 22.94% and the half-yearly performance is at 32.40%. The performance for the year is at 47.27% and the performance (year to date) is at 47.80%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for T-Mobile US, Inc. is 10.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.88%.

The 52-week high is at -1.99% and the 52-week low stands at 74.57%.

Ratio

T-Mobile US, Inc.’s short ratio is at 5.19 and the float short is at 7.24%.

T-Mobile US, Inc.’s P/E stands at 37.04, while the P/S is at 1.35 and earnings per share this year of 172.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.