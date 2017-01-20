Top Gainers of the Day: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) from Investment Brokerage – National

Brief Overview

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD), from Financial sector has been performing well.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation reported a price of 46.19 today, indicating a change of -0.28%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a market capitalization of 24373.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.58 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 39.60%. The net profit margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stands at 25.30%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.00%, while the debt to equity is at 0.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.22% for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 5.44%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.76% and the average volume is 2760.11.

The quarterly performance stats for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stands at 27.85% and the half-yearly performance is at 55.23%. The performance for the year is at 66.49% and the performance (year to date) is at 6.24%.

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is 8.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 35.25%.

The 52-week high is at -2.57% and the 52-week low stands at 87.75%.

Ratio

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s short ratio is at 2.87 and the float short is at 1.70%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s P/E stands at 29.35, while the P/S is at 7.33 and earnings per share this year of 6.10%.

