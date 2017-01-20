Top Gainers of the Day: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) from Diversified Electronics

Brief Overview

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL), from Technology sector has been performing well.

TE Connectivity Ltd. reported a price of 69.59 today, indicating a change of -0.01%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. has a market capitalization of 24847.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.3 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 33.00%, while the operating margin is 15.50%. The net profit margin for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at 16.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.60%, while the debt to equity is at 0.48.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.58% for TE Connectivity Ltd., while the monthly performance measure stands at -0.20%.

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s volatility stands at 1.45% and the average volume is 1379.27.

The quarterly performance stats for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at 14.19% and the half-yearly performance is at 13.79%. The performance for the year is at 26.56% and the performance (year to date) is at 0.46%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for TE Connectivity Ltd. is 1.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.54%.

The 52-week high is at -3.17% and the 52-week low stands at 37.80%.

Ratio

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s short ratio is at 2.99 and the float short is at 1.16%.

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s P/E stands at 13.12, while the P/S is at 2.03 and earnings per share this year of 74.60%.

