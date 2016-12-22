Top Gainers of the Day: Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha (NYSE:TECK) from Industrial Metals & Minerals

Brief Overview

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha (NYSE:TECK), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha reported a price of 20.79 today, indicating a change of -1.38%.

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha has a market capitalization of 12150.51, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an earnings per share (EPS) of *TBA for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is *TBA. The net profit margin for Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha stands at *TBA.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA, while the debt to equity is at *TBA.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.99% for Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha, while the monthly performance measure stands at -11.47%.

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha’s volatility stands at 4.54% and the average volume is 7903.88.

The quarterly performance stats for Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha stands at 23.99% and the half-yearly performance is at 65.22%. The performance for the year is at 485.29% and the performance (year to date) is at 448.90%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha is -6.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 37.20%.

The 52-week high is at -21.71% and the 52-week low stands at 716.24%.

Ratio

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha’s short ratio is at 4.02 and the float short is at 6.80%.

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 2.04 and earnings per share this year of 278.80%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.