Top Gainers of the Day: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from Communication Equipment

Brief Overview

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported a price of 5.7 today, indicating a change of -1.33%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a market capitalization of 19470.97, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.34 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 33.60%, while the operating margin is 7.60%. The net profit margin for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stands at 4.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.40%, while the debt to equity is at 0.2.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.87% for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), while the monthly performance measure stands at 11.37%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s volatility stands at 1.22% and the average volume is 7906.81.

The quarterly performance stats for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stands at -17.43% and the half-yearly performance is at -28.11%. The performance for the year is at -37.01% and the performance (year to date) is at -37.20%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 8.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -20.62%.

The 52-week high is at -42.16% and the 52-week low stands at 18.07%.

Ratio

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s short ratio is at 2.76 and the float short is at 0.72%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s P/E stands at 17.2, while the P/S is at 0.79 and earnings per share this year of 15.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.