Top Gainers of the Day: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) from Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified

Brief Overview

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), from Industrial Goods sector has been performing well.

Textron Inc. reported a price of 49.25 today, indicating a change of -0.34%.

Textron Inc. has a market capitalization of 13429.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.50% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.12 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 17.60%, while the operating margin is 7.60%. The net profit margin for Textron Inc. stands at 7.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70%, while the debt to equity is at 0.68.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.12% for Textron Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.69%.

Textron Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.40% and the average volume is 1462.02.

The quarterly performance stats for Textron Inc. stands at 29.80% and the half-yearly performance is at 25.96%. The performance for the year is at 36.19% and the performance (year to date) is at 1.77%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Textron Inc. is 4.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.38%.

The 52-week high is at -3.30% and the 52-week low stands at 60.80%.

Ratio

Textron Inc.’s short ratio is at 2.51 and the float short is at 1.36%.

Textron Inc.’s P/E stands at 15.83, while the P/S is at 0.97 and earnings per share this year of 16.60%.

