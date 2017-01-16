Top Gainers of the Day: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) from Asset Management

Brief Overview

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), from Financial sector has been performing well.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation reported a price of 47.74 today, indicating a change of 0.59%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a market capitalization of 50181.43, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.96 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 83.90%. The net profit margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at 91.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90%, while the debt to equity is at 0.67.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.89% for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at -1.12%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.52% and the average volume is 6214.01.

The quarterly performance stats for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at 22.66% and the half-yearly performance is at 21.08%. The performance for the year is at 31.14% and the performance (year to date) is at 0.76%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 1.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.77%.

The 52-week high is at -3.63% and the 52-week low stands at 50.25%.

Ratio

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s short ratio is at 1.71 and the float short is at 1.02%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s P/E stands at 16.16, while the P/S is at 14.42 and earnings per share this year of 25.60%.

