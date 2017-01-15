Top Gainers of the Day: The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) from Investment Brokerage – National

Brief Overview

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), from Financial sector has been performing well.

The Charles Schwab Corporation reported a price of 41.41 today, indicating a change of 0.36%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation has a market capitalization of 54697.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.24 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 97.80%, while the operating margin is 38.30%. The net profit margin for The Charles Schwab Corporation stands at 22.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.10%, while the debt to equity is at 11.71.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.44% for The Charles Schwab Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 6.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.85% and the average volume is 9260.73.

The quarterly performance stats for The Charles Schwab Corporation stands at 32.04% and the half-yearly performance is at 53.89%. The performance for the year is at 48.68% and the performance (year to date) is at 4.92%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for The Charles Schwab Corporation is 8.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 31.77%.

The 52-week high is at -0.26% and the 52-week low stands at 93.87%.

Ratio

The Charles Schwab Corporation’s short ratio is at 1.92 and the float short is at 1.53%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation’s P/E stands at 33.5, while the P/S is at 7.44 and earnings per share this year of 7.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.