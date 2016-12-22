Top Gainers of the Day: The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) from Chemicals – Major Diversified

Brief Overview

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

The Dow Chemical Company reported a price of 58.83 today, indicating a change of -0.42%.

The Dow Chemical Company has a market capitalization of 66183.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.00% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 6.2 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 23.00%, while the operating margin is 20.90%. The net profit margin for The Dow Chemical Company stands at 16.10%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.85.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.46% for The Dow Chemical Company, while the monthly performance measure stands at 9.41%.

The Dow Chemical Company’s volatility stands at 1.46% and the average volume is 6852.58.

The quarterly performance stats for The Dow Chemical Company stands at 13.40% and the half-yearly performance is at 12.06%. The performance for the year is at 18.91% and the performance (year to date) is at 17.90%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for The Dow Chemical Company is 7.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.39%.

The 52-week high is at -0.84% and the 52-week low stands at 50.12%.

Ratio

The Dow Chemical Company’s short ratio is at 8.74 and the float short is at 5.36%.

The Dow Chemical Company’s P/E stands at 9.54, while the P/S is at 1.42 and earnings per share this year of 104.80%.

