Top Gainers of the Day: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) from Investment Brokerage – National

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), from Financial sector has been performing well.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. reported a price of 240.29 today, indicating a change of -0.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of 97655.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 12.56 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 72.70%, while the operating margin is 21.90%. The net profit margin for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stands at 15.10%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.30%, while the debt to equity is at 6.92.

The weekly performance is 0.63% for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 14.74%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.91% and the average volume is 3925.4.

The quarterly performance stats for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stands at 44.14% and the half-yearly performance is at 59.27%. The performance for the year is at 36.18% and the performance (year to date) is at 36.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is 18.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 41.97%.

The 52-week high is at -2.15% and the 52-week low stands at 75.49%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.48 and the float short is at 1.49%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s P/E stands at 19.23, while the P/S is at 2.69 and earnings per share this year of -28.90%.

