Top Gainers of the Day: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) from Grocery Stores

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), from Services sector has been performing well.

The Kroger Co. reported a price of 35.06 today, indicating a change of -0.44%.

The Kroger Co. has a market capitalization of 33049.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.1 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 22.50%, while the operating margin is 3.10%. The net profit margin for The Kroger Co. stands at 1.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.50%, while the debt to equity is at 2.09.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.41% for The Kroger Co., while the monthly performance measure stands at 5.01%.

The Kroger Co.’s volatility stands at 2.29% and the average volume is 10461.38.

The quarterly performance stats for The Kroger Co. stands at 14.93% and the half-yearly performance is at 2.31%. The performance for the year is at -15.25% and the performance (year to date) is at -14.70%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for The Kroger Co. is 6.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.98%.

The 52-week high is at -16.90% and the 52-week low stands at 22.56%.

Ratio

The Kroger Co.’s short ratio is at 1.34 and the float short is at 1.50%.

The Kroger Co.’s P/E stands at 16.77, while the P/S is at 0.29 and earnings per share this year of 18.60%.

