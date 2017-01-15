Top Gainers of the Day: The Liberty Media Group (NASDAQ:LMCA) from Broadcasting – TV

Brief Overview

The Liberty Media Group (NASDAQ:LMCA), from Services sector has been performing well.

The Liberty Media Group reported a price of 30.24 today, indicating a change of 0.50%.

The Liberty Media Group has a market capitalization of 15152.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.58 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 61.00%, while the operating margin is *TBA. The net profit margin for The Liberty Media Group stands at 47.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.70%, while the debt to equity is at 1.23.

Performance

The weekly performance is -4.61% for The Liberty Media Group, while the monthly performance measure stands at -2.29%.

The Liberty Media Group’s volatility stands at 3.03% and the average volume is 364.02.

The quarterly performance stats for The Liberty Media Group stands at 9.80% and the half-yearly performance is at 50.60%. The performance for the year is at 20.08% and the performance (year to date) is at -3.54%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for The Liberty Media Group is -1.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 22.74%.

The 52-week high is at -9.13% and the 52-week low stands at 70.65%.

Ratio

The Liberty Media Group’s short ratio is at 2.56 and the float short is at 0.20%.

The Liberty Media Group’s P/E stands at 8.44, while the P/S is at 12.54 and earnings per share this year of -63.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.