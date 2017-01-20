Top Gainers of the Day: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) from Money Center Banks

Brief Overview

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), from Financial sector has been performing well.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported a price of 50.42 today, indicating a change of 0.72%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a market capitalization of 92818.75, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.56 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 66.20%. The net profit margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at 32.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.16.

Performance

The weekly performance is -2.11% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank, while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.30%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s volatility stands at 0.83% and the average volume is 1290.09.

The quarterly performance stats for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at 12.31% and the half-yearly performance is at 16.67%. The performance for the year is at 52.49% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.29%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 4.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.72%.

The 52-week high is at -2.00% and the 52-week low stands at 56.29%.

Ratio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s short ratio is at 5.51 and the float short is at 0.38%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s P/E stands at 14.07, while the P/S is at 4.59 and earnings per share this year of 10.90%.

