Top Gainers of the Day: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) from Credit Services

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), from Financial sector has been performing well.

The Western Union Company reported a price of 22.17 today, indicating a change of 0.23%.

The Western Union Company has a market capitalization of 10724.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.65 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 40.40%, while the operating margin is 19.90%. The net profit margin for The Western Union Company stands at 15.10%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 61.40%, while the debt to equity is at 2.32.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.77% for The Western Union Company, while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.51%.

The Western Union Company’s volatility stands at 1.47% and the average volume is 3984.87.

The quarterly performance stats for The Western Union Company stands at 12.13% and the half-yearly performance is at 11.83%. The performance for the year is at 33.64% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.07%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for The Western Union Company is 4.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.58%.

The 52-week high is at -2.33% and the 52-week low stands at 42.90%.

Ratio

The Western Union Company’s short ratio is at 13.64 and the float short is at 11.26%.

The Western Union Company’s P/E stands at 13.47, while the P/S is at 1.97 and earnings per share this year of 2.10%.

