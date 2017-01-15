Top Gainers of the Day: UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) from Foreign Money Center Banks

Brief Overview

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), from Financial sector has been performing well.

UBS Group AG reported a price of 17.06 today, indicating a change of 2.34%.

UBS Group AG has a market capitalization of 63626.97, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.91 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 46.50%. The net profit margin for UBS Group AG stands at 25.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.50%, while the debt to equity is at 1.42.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.67% for UBS Group AG, while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.73%.

UBS Group AG’s volatility stands at 1.29% and the average volume is 2360.36.

The quarterly performance stats for UBS Group AG stands at 27.79% and the half-yearly performance is at 29.54%. The performance for the year is at 3.67% and the performance (year to date) is at 8.87%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for UBS Group AG is 7.58% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.82%.

The 52-week high is at -2.18% and the 52-week low stands at 43.00%.

Ratio

UBS Group AG’s short ratio is at 2.33 and the float short is at 0.15%.

UBS Group AG’s P/E stands at 18.79, while the P/S is at 4.72 and earnings per share this year of 80.10%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.