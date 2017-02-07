Top Gainers of the Day: United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) from Major Airlines

Brief Overview

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL), from Services sector has been performing well.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. reported a price of 73.21 today, indicating a change of 0.21%.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of 22888.97, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an earnings per share (EPS) of 6.92 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 33.80%, while the operating margin is 11.90%. The net profit margin for United Continental Holdings, Inc. stands at 6.20%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA, while the debt to equity is at *TBA.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.83% for United Continental Holdings, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 0.05%.

United Continental Holdings, Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.62% and the average volume is 3789.6.

The quarterly performance stats for United Continental Holdings, Inc. stands at 30.14% and the half-yearly performance is at 59.17%. The performance for the year is at 50.92% and the performance (year to date) is at 0.25%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for United Continental Holdings, Inc. is 0.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 32.83%.

The 52-week high is at -4.67% and the 52-week low stands at 95.70%.

Ratio

United Continental Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is at 3.06 and the float short is at 3.70%.

United Continental Holdings, Inc.’s P/E stands at 10.56, while the P/S is at 0.63 and earnings per share this year of -38.60%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.