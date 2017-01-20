Top Gainers of the Day: United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) from Air Delivery & Freight Services

Brief Overview

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), from Services sector has been performing well.

United Parcel Service, Inc. reported a price of 114.55 today, indicating a change of 0.24%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. has a market capitalization of 99429.75, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.00% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.6 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 81.90%, while the operating margin is 13.20%. The net profit margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. stands at 8.30%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 194.30%, while the debt to equity is at 5.59.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.08% for United Parcel Service, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -1.33%.

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s volatility stands at 0.87% and the average volume is 2559.47.

The quarterly performance stats for United Parcel Service, Inc. stands at 6.42% and the half-yearly performance is at 4.79%. The performance for the year is at 32.70% and the performance (year to date) is at -0.32%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for United Parcel Service, Inc. is -0.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.01%.

The 52-week high is at -4.89% and the 52-week low stands at 35.16%.

Ratio

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s short ratio is at 4.75 and the float short is at 1.77%.

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s P/E stands at 20.39, while the P/S is at 1.66 and earnings per share this year of 62.90%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.