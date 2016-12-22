Top Gainers of the Day: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from Accident & Health Insurance

Brief Overview

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Unum Group reported a price of 44.46 today, indicating a change of -0.31%.

Unum Group has a market capitalization of 10576, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.50% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.81 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 13.20%. The net profit margin for Unum Group stands at 8.30%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.10%, while the debt to equity is at 0.32.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.32% for Unum Group, while the monthly performance measure stands at 4.79%.

Unum Group’s volatility stands at 1.79% and the average volume is 1876.79.

The quarterly performance stats for Unum Group stands at 26.31% and the half-yearly performance is at 27.06%. The performance for the year is at 39.82% and the performance (year to date) is at 37.22%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Unum Group is 11.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.98%.

The 52-week high is at -1.22% and the 52-week low stands at 88.56%.

Ratio

Unum Group’s short ratio is at 2.64 and the float short is at 2.14%.

Unum Group’s P/E stands at 11.7, while the P/S is at 0.96 and earnings per share this year of 123.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.