Top Gainers of the Day: Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) from Industrial Metals & Minerals

Brief Overview

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Vale S.A. reported a price of 7.72 today, indicating a change of -2.34%.

Vale S.A. has a market capitalization of 40687.14, with a return on assets (ROA) of -18.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -1.03 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 25.20%, while the operating margin is *TBA. The net profit margin for Vale S.A. stands at *TBA.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -48.80%, while the debt to equity is at 0.81.

Performance

The weekly performance is -4.47% for Vale S.A., while the monthly performance measure stands at 3.88%.

Vale S.A.’s volatility stands at 4.51% and the average volume is 32397.31.

The quarterly performance stats for Vale S.A. stands at 46.82% and the half-yearly performance is at 60.43%. The performance for the year is at 153.42% and the performance (year to date) is at 141.87%.

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Vale S.A. is 3.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 37.99%.

The 52-week high is at -17.29% and the 52-week low stands at 264.85%.

Ratio

Vale S.A.’s short ratio is at 3.17 and the float short is at 3.40%.

Vale S.A.’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 1.59 and earnings per share this year of 136.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.