Top Gainers of the Day: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) from Drug Stores

Brief Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), from Services sector has been performing well.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported a price of 82.82 today, indicating a change of -0.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a market capitalization of 89524.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.9 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 25.10%, while the operating margin is 4.80%. The net profit margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. stands at 3.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.10%, while the debt to equity is at 0.63.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.38% for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -3.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.24% and the average volume is 3669.74.

The quarterly performance stats for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. stands at -1.22% and the half-yearly performance is at 6.73%. The performance for the year is at 3.81% and the performance (year to date) is at 0.52%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is -0.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.82%.

The 52-week high is at -5.89% and the 52-week low stands at 10.85%.

Ratio

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s short ratio is at 2.9 and the float short is at 1.14%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s P/E stands at 21.21, while the P/S is at 0.77 and earnings per share this year of -4.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.