Top Gainers of the Day: WEIBO CORP (NASDAQ:WB) from Internet Information Providers

WEIBO CORP (NASDAQ:WB), from Technology sector has been performing well.

WEIBO CORP reported a price of 54.21 today, indicating a change of 1.04%.

WEIBO CORP has a market capitalization of 11225.26, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.50% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.48 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 73.90%, while the operating margin is 21.50%. The net profit margin for WEIBO CORP stands at 16.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.60%, while the debt to equity is at 0.

The weekly performance is 7.58% for WEIBO CORP, while the monthly performance measure stands at 8.90%.

WEIBO CORP’s volatility stands at 2.59% and the average volume is 1442.3.

The quarterly performance stats for WEIBO CORP stands at 12.47% and the half-yearly performance is at 5.75%. The performance for the year is at 124.10% and the performance (year to date) is at 33.52%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for WEIBO CORP is 5.84% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.53%.

The 52-week high is at -7.79% and the 52-week low stands at 155.35%.

WEIBO CORP’s short ratio is at 6.49 and the float short is at 53.96%.

WEIBO CORP’s P/E stands at 112, while the P/S is at 17.12 and earnings per share this year of 204.00%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.