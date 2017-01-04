Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) from Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is valued at 11921.61. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forUltrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing on its PE ratio displays a value of 23.13 with a Forward PE of 25.05. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a PEG of 1.89 alongside a PS value of 0.49 and a PB value of 4.43.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing shows a Dividend Yield of 2.37% with a Payout Ratio of 26.70%. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing holds an EPS of 0.91 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 21.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 9.91%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 13.90%. Eventually, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing exhibits an EPS value of 12.25% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing NYSE shows a value of 1.50% with Outstanding shares of 564.47.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a Current Ratio of 2.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.33% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.46%. Its Day High was 0.46% and Day Low showed 14.74%. The 52-Week High shows -13.49% with a 52-Week Low of 66.95%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a current market price of 21.09 and the change is -0.14%. Its Target Price was fixed at 21.1 at an IPO Date of 10/7/1999. At present, the Gross Margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. UGP Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is moving around at 9.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 2.10%. Performance week shows a value of 5.07%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 8.36%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.70% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.84%.