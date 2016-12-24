Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm (NYSE:UAA) from Textile – Apparel Clothing – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing is valued at 11988.69. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forUnder Armour, Inc. Class A Comm (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing on its PE ratio displays a value of 42.63 with a Forward PE of 42.63. Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm Textile – Apparel Clothing has a PEG of 2.11 alongside a PS value of 2.56 and a PB value of 6.67.

Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm Textile – Apparel Clothing holds an EPS of 0.69 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 11.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 14.50%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 43.80%. Eventually, Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm Textile – Apparel Clothing exhibits an EPS value of 20.20% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm Textile – Apparel Clothing NYSE shows a value of 22.20% with Outstanding shares of 409.31.

Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing has a Current Ratio of 2.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -9.34% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -23.38%. Its Day High was -23.38% and Day Low showed 0.51%. The 52-Week High shows -38.92% with a 52-Week Low of 0.51%.

Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing has a current market price of 29.29 and the change is -0.34%. Its Target Price was fixed at 37.88 at an IPO Date of 11/18/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing is moving around at 47.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.30%. Performance week shows a value of -3.62%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -4.62%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.19% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.70%.