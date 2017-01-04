Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) from Personal Products – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) Personal Products is valued at 119956.66. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Unilever N.V. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forUnilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) Personal Products on its PE ratio displays a value of 22.41 with a Forward PE of 19.51. Unilever N.V. Personal Products has a PEG of 4.67 alongside a PS value of 2.18 and a PB value of 7.54.

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) Personal Products shows a Dividend Yield of 3.50% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Unilever N.V. Personal Products holds an EPS of 1.81 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -4.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.10%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 3.30%. Eventually, Unilever N.V. Personal Products exhibits an EPS value of 4.80% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Unilever N.V. Personal Products NYSE shows a value of -0.10% with Outstanding shares of 2953.87.

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) Personal Products has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.79% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.48%. Its Day High was -6.48% and Day Low showed 6.20%. The 52-Week High shows -14.31% with a 52-Week Low of 6.20%.

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) Personal Products has a current market price of 40.79 and the change is 0.44%. Its Target Price was fixed at 44.96 at an IPO Date of 5/17/1985. At present, the Gross Margin for Unilever N.V. UN Personal Products is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of -0.34%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.81%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.51% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.89%.