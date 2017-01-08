United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) from Major Airlines – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Major Airlines is valued at 22769.17. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of United Continental Holdings, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forUnited Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Major Airlines on its PE ratio displays a value of 8.77 with a Forward PE of 11.22. United Continental Holdings, Inc. Major Airlines has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.62 and a PB value of 2.71.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Major Airlines shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. United Continental Holdings, Inc. Major Airlines holds an EPS of 8.14 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 281.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to -22.73%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 59.60%. Eventually, United Continental Holdings, Inc. Major Airlines exhibits an EPS value of -12.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for United Continental Holdings, Inc. Major Airlines NYSE shows a value of -3.80% with Outstanding shares of 319.03.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Major Airlines has a Current Ratio of 0.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.00% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 33.50%. Its Day High was 33.50% and Day Low showed 36.70%. The 52-Week High shows -7.07% with a 52-Week Low of 90.78%.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Major Airlines has a current market price of 71.37 and the change is 0.62%. Its Target Price was fixed at 80.28 at an IPO Date of 2/6/2006. At present, the Gross Margin for United Continental Holdings, Inc. UAL Major Airlines is moving around at 34.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.40%. Performance week shows a value of -2.61%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.56%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.56% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.38%.