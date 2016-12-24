Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from Accident & Health Insurance – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Accident & Health Insurance is valued at 10545.17. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Unum Group compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forUnum Group (NYSE:UNM) Accident & Health Insurance on its PE ratio displays a value of 11.67 with a Forward PE of 10.89. Unum Group Accident & Health Insurance has a PEG of 1.7 alongside a PS value of 0.96 and a PB value of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Accident & Health Insurance shows a Dividend Yield of 1.80% with a Payout Ratio of 19.80%. Unum Group Accident & Health Insurance holds an EPS of 3.81 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 123.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 4.72%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -8.30%. Eventually, Unum Group Accident & Health Insurance exhibits an EPS value of 6.87% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Unum Group Accident & Health Insurance NYSE shows a value of 3.60% with Outstanding shares of 237.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Accident & Health Insurance has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.75% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 26.75%. Its Day High was 26.75% and Day Low showed 28.40%. The 52-Week High shows -1.20% with a 52-Week Low of 88.60%.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Accident & Health Insurance has a current market price of 44.47 and the change is -0.13%. Its Target Price was fixed at 42.58 at an IPO Date of 11/6/1986. At present, the Gross Margin for Unum Group UNM Accident & Health Insurance is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 8.30%. Performance week shows a value of 2.11%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.32%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.39% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.73%.