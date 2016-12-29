Update on BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) for the day

Overview:

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT), from Technology sector has been doing well recently.

BT Group plc has been operating with a total market capitalizations of 44425.92 and has reported a price of 23.06 today, highlighting a positive change of 2.14%.

The average volume stands at 566.5 for BT Group plc.

Performance:

The performance week for BT Group plc is at -2.63% while the performance month is at 2.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats are -12.51% and -16.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is currently at -33.05%.

The current operating margin for BT Group plc is at 16.70%.

The return on assets for BT Group plc stands at 6.90%, (ROA – calculated by dividing the total annual earnings by the company’s total assets – illustrates how profitable a company really is in relation to its total assets). The dividend yield stands at 4.16% while the payout ratio is 49.50%.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.10% and the debt to equity is at 2.16.

Technical:

BT Group plc’s 52-week high is currently at -34.33% and the 52-weel low is at 6.72%. The simple 20 day moving average stands at 0.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -14.13%.

A simple definition of the simple moving average: The simple moving average (SMA) is calculated by adding the closing price of the stock for the given time periods, say for 20 days, and then dividing it by that time period- i.e 20. It usually helps to smooth out the ‘noise’ by filtering out random price movements. Since SMA is based on past data, it will tend to have a lag. The longer the time period the greater the lag. So a 20-day SMA will have less lag than the 200-day SMA. Shorter SMAs are used for short-term trading and vice versa.

The earnings per share growth rate for this year stands at 13.90% and 9.42% for the coming year.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.