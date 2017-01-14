Update on Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for the day

Overview:

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), from Consumer Goods sector has been doing well recently.

Campbell Soup Company has been operating with a total market capitalizations of 18977.11 and has reported a price of 61.53 today, highlighting a positive change of -0.06%.

The average volume stands at 1956.84 for Campbell Soup Company.

Performance:

The performance week for Campbell Soup Company is at 1.64% while the performance month is at 4.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats are 13.94% and -6.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is currently at 2.41%.

The current operating margin for Campbell Soup Company is at 13.50%.

The return on assets for Campbell Soup Company stands at 8.30%, (ROA – calculated by dividing the total annual earnings by the company’s total assets – illustrates how profitable a company really is in relation to its total assets). The dividend yield stands at 2.27% while the payout ratio is 60.10%.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 41.90% and the debt to equity is at 2.26.

Technical:

Campbell Soup Company’s 52-week high is currently at -8.09% and the 52-weel low is at 21.31%. The simple 20 day moving average stands at 7.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.07%.

A simple definition of the simple moving average: The simple moving average (SMA) is calculated by adding the closing price of the stock for the given time periods, say for 20 days, and then dividing it by that time period- i.e 20. It usually helps to smooth out the ‘noise’ by filtering out random price movements. Since SMA is based on past data, it will tend to have a lag. The longer the time period the greater the lag. So a 20-day SMA will have less lag than the 200-day SMA. Shorter SMAs are used for short-term trading and vice versa.

The earnings per share growth rate for this year stands at -14.90% and 4.91% for the coming year.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.