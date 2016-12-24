Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) from Entertainment – Diversified – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Entertainment – Diversified is valued at 14026.96. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Viacom, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forViacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Entertainment – Diversified on its PE ratio displays a value of 9.74 with a Forward PE of 8.64. Viacom, Inc. Entertainment – Diversified has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.12 and a PB value of 3.26.

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Entertainment – Diversified shows a Dividend Yield of 2.28% with a Payout Ratio of 38.60%. Viacom, Inc. Entertainment – Diversified holds an EPS of 3.61 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -23.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.83%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 0.00%. Eventually, Viacom, Inc. Entertainment – Diversified exhibits an EPS value of -3.86% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Viacom, Inc. Entertainment – Diversified NASDAQ shows a value of -14.80% with Outstanding shares of 399.06.

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Entertainment – Diversified has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.26% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -11.01%. Its Day High was -11.01% and Day Low showed 3.57%. The 52-Week High shows -23.86% with a 52-Week Low of 20.43%.

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Entertainment – Diversified has a current market price of 35.15 and the change is 0.00%. Its Target Price was fixed at 41.57 at an IPO Date of 12/5/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Viacom, Inc. VIAB Entertainment – Diversified is moving around at 46.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.50%. Performance week shows a value of -0.20%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -5.10%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.05% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.77%.