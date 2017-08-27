Want to trade efficiently? Check out: Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Summary of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) | Sunday, August 27, 2017

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Boston Scientific Corporation stated a price of $26.72 today, indicating a positive change of 0.04%.

Boston Scientific Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 36.32B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.40% and an average volume of 5964.39.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.81.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at while the 52-week low stands at .

The performance week for Boston Scientific Corporation is at -0.63% and the performance month is at -1.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.20% and 7.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Boston Scientific Corporation is and the simple 200-day moving average is at .

The volatility (week) for Boston Scientific Corporation is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Boston Scientific Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.89 and the float short is at 0.85%.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 46.8, while the P/S ratio is at 4.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 241.40%.