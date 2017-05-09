Want to trade efficiently? Check out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Summary of Discover Financial Services (DFS) | Monday May 8, 2017

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Discover Financial Services stated a price of 60.18 today, indicating a positive change of -0.20%.

Discover Financial Services is operating with a market capitalization of 23.15B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 2494.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Discover Financial Services stands at -18.68% while the 52-week low stands at 21.40%.

The performance week for Discover Financial Services is at -3.66% and the performance month is at -8.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -12.68% and 8.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -15.99%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Discover Financial Services is -6.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.94%.

The volatility (week) for Discover Financial Services is at 1.70% and the volatility (month) is at 1.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Discover Financial Services’s short ratio is currently at 2.26 and the float short is at 1.49%.

Discover Financial Services’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.32, while the P/S ratio is at 2.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.30%.