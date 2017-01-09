Water Utilities: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Water Utilities is valued at 12981.54. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of American Water Works Company, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for American Water Works Company, Inc. NYSE:AWK Water Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 27.85 with a Forward PE of 23.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. Water Utilities has a PEG of 3.68 alongside a PS value of 3.95 and a PB value of 2.48.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Water Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 2.06% with a Payout Ratio of 54.60%. American Water Works Company, Inc. Water Utilities holds an EPS of 2.62 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 10.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.82%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 12.70%. Eventually, American Water Works Company, Inc. Water Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 7.57% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for American Water Works Company, Inc. Water Utilities NYSE shows a value of 3.80% with Outstanding shares of 178.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Water Utilities has a Current Ratio of 0.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.42% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.86%. Its Day High was -1.86% and Day Low showed 4.94%. The 52-Week High shows -13.69% with a 52-Week Low of 26.19%.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Water Utilities has a current market price of 72.84 and the change is -0.12%. Its Target Price was fixed at 79.92 at an IPO Date of 4/23/2008. At present, the Gross Margin for American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK Water Utilities is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 14.20%. Performance week shows a value of 0.17%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.86%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.32% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.53%.