Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) from Medical Instruments & Supplies – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Medical Instruments & Supplies is valued at 11009.85. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Waters Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forWaters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Medical Instruments & Supplies on its PE ratio displays a value of 29.94 with a Forward PE of 19.13. Waters Corporation Medical Instruments & Supplies has a PEG of 3.27 alongside a PS value of 6.93 and a PB value of 4.87.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Medical Instruments & Supplies shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Waters Corporation Medical Instruments & Supplies holds an EPS of 4.55 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 11.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.78%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 6.80%. Eventually, Waters Corporation Medical Instruments & Supplies exhibits an EPS value of 9.16% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Waters Corporation Medical Instruments & Supplies NYSE shows a value of 5.20% with Outstanding shares of 80.83.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a Current Ratio of 6.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 6.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.41% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.07%. Its Day High was -5.07% and Day Low showed 2.14%. The 52-Week High shows -16.19% with a 52-Week Low of 21.62%.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a current market price of 136.21 and the change is 0.36%. Its Target Price was fixed at 157 at an IPO Date of 11/17/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for Waters Corporation WAT Medical Instruments & Supplies is moving around at 58.60% alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of -0.63%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.55%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.38% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.81%.