Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) from Lumber, Wood Production – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Lumber, Wood Production is valued at 23276.94. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Weyerhaeuser Co. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forWeyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Lumber, Wood Production on its PE ratio displays a value of 55.29 with a Forward PE of 27.33. Weyerhaeuser Co. Lumber, Wood Production has a PEG of 11.06 alongside a PS value of 3.58 and a PB value of 2.52.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Lumber, Wood Production shows a Dividend Yield of 4.02% with a Payout Ratio of 170.50%. Weyerhaeuser Co. Lumber, Wood Production holds an EPS of 0.56 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -36.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 43.27%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -25.80%. Eventually, Weyerhaeuser Co. Lumber, Wood Production exhibits an EPS value of 5.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Weyerhaeuser Co. Lumber, Wood Production NYSE shows a value of 26.10% with Outstanding shares of 754.52.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Lumber, Wood Production has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.64% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.95%. Its Day High was 0.95% and Day Low showed 7.94%. The 52-Week High shows -7.30% with a 52-Week Low of 45.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Lumber, Wood Production has a current market price of 30.85 and the change is -0.32%. Its Target Price was fixed at 34.67 at an IPO Date of 5/3/1973. At present, the Gross Margin for Weyerhaeuser Co. WY Lumber, Wood Production is moving around at 22.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.90%. Performance week shows a value of 1.65%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.14%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.54% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.95%.