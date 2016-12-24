Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) from Appliances – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Appliances is valued at 13644.43. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Whirlpool Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forWhirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Appliances on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.89 with a Forward PE of 11.39. Whirlpool Corporation Appliances has a PEG of 1.2 alongside a PS value of 0.66 and a PB value of 2.75.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Appliances shows a Dividend Yield of 2.20% with a Payout Ratio of 32.80%. Whirlpool Corporation Appliances holds an EPS of 11.45 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 20.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.77%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 4.30%. Eventually, Whirlpool Corporation Appliances exhibits an EPS value of 13.20% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Whirlpool Corporation Appliances NYSE shows a value of -0.50% with Outstanding shares of 74.99.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Appliances has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.04% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.24%. Its Day High was 6.24% and Day Low showed 25.46%. The 52-Week High shows -5.18% with a 52-Week Low of 50.69%.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Appliances has a current market price of 181.95 and the change is 0.52%. Its Target Price was fixed at 194.25 at an IPO Date of 6/10/1983. At present, the Gross Margin for Whirlpool Corporation WHR Appliances is moving around at 18.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.30%. Performance week shows a value of 4.52%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 10.06%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.84% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.19%.