Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) from Grocery Stores – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Grocery Stores is valued at 10794.3. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Whole Foods Market, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forWhole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Grocery Stores on its PE ratio displays a value of 24.71 with a Forward PE of 25.33. Whole Foods Market, Inc. Grocery Stores has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.68 and a PB value of 3.3.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Grocery Stores shows a Dividend Yield of 1.64% with a Payout Ratio of 39.00%. Whole Foods Market, Inc. Grocery Stores holds an EPS of 1.38 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 4.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 1.89%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 9.90%. Eventually, Whole Foods Market, Inc. Grocery Stores exhibits an EPS value of -2.63% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Whole Foods Market, Inc. Grocery Stores NASDAQ shows a value of 1.80% with Outstanding shares of 315.9.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Grocery Stores has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.44% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.96%. Its Day High was 10.96% and Day Low showed 18.20%. The 52-Week High shows -4.42% with a 52-Week Low of 22.37%.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Grocery Stores has a current market price of 33.39 and the change is -2.28%. Its Target Price was fixed at 28.38 at an IPO Date of 1/23/1992. At present, the Gross Margin for Whole Foods Market, Inc. WFM Grocery Stores is moving around at 34.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 2.80%. Performance week shows a value of 15.35%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 17.60%. Volatility for the week appears to be 4.25% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.30%.