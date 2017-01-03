Wireless Communications: China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Wireless Communications is valued at 27821.76. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited NYSE:CHU Wireless Communications on its PE ratio displays a value of 48.53 with a Forward PE of 28.45. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Wireless Communications has a PEG of 17.97 alongside a PS value of 0.71 and a PB value of 0.84.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Wireless Communications shows a Dividend Yield of 2.25% with a Payout Ratio of 102.60%. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Wireless Communications holds an EPS of 0.24 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -10.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 283.02%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 23.10%. Eventually, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Wireless Communications exhibits an EPS value of 2.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Wireless Communications NYSE shows a value of -0.50% with Outstanding shares of 2408.81.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Wireless Communications has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.61% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.17%. Its Day High was 2.17% and Day Low showed 8.30%. The 52-Week High shows -11.46% with a 52-Week Low of 18.71%.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Wireless Communications has a current market price of 11.74 and the change is 1.65%. Its Target Price was fixed at 14.84 at an IPO Date of 6/21/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU Wireless Communications is moving around at 62.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 1.50%. Performance week shows a value of 1.40%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.99%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.70% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.96%.