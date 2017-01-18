Wireless Communications: TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Wireless Communications is valued at 19849.76. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of TELUS Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for TELUS Corporation NYSE:TU Wireless Communications on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.67 with a Forward PE of 12.04. TELUS Corporation Wireless Communications has a PEG of 2.57 alongside a PS value of 2.07 and a PB value of 3.15.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Wireless Communications shows a Dividend Yield of 4.33% with a Payout Ratio of 76.10%. TELUS Corporation Wireless Communications holds an EPS of 1.8 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -0.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.93%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 7.00%. Eventually, TELUS Corporation Wireless Communications exhibits an EPS value of 7.27% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for TELUS Corporation Wireless Communications NYSE shows a value of 2.70% with Outstanding shares of 592.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Wireless Communications has a Current Ratio of 0.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.70% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.90%. Its Day High was 5.90% and Day Low showed 11.90%. The 52-Week High shows -0.68% with a 52-Week Low of 43.97%.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Wireless Communications has a current market price of 33.53 and the change is -0.30%. Its Target Price was fixed at 33.6 at an IPO Date of 6/11/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for TELUS Corporation TU Wireless Communications is moving around at 56.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.10%. Performance week shows a value of 0.99%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.68%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.15% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.17%.