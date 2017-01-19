Wireless Communications: Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Wireless Communications is valued at 73241.09. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Vodafone Group Plc compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Vodafone Group Plc NASDAQ:VOD Wireless Communications on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 32.08. Vodafone Group Plc Wireless Communications has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.26 and a PB value of 0.94.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Wireless Communications shows a Dividend Yield of 5.83% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Vodafone Group Plc Wireless Communications holds an EPS of -3.18 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -170.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 31.94%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -20.50%. Eventually, Vodafone Group Plc Wireless Communications exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Vodafone Group Plc Wireless Communications NASDAQ shows a value of 167.50% with Outstanding shares of 2791.2.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Wireless Communications has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.57% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -9.04%. Its Day High was -9.04% and Day Low showed 8.56%. The 52-Week High shows -20.21% with a 52-Week Low of 8.56%.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Wireless Communications has a current market price of 26.24 and the change is -1.09%. Its Target Price was fixed at 36.6 at an IPO Date of 12/16/1988. At present, the Gross Margin for Vodafone Group Plc VOD Wireless Communications is moving around at 25.60% alongside a Profit Margin of -13.60%. Performance week shows a value of 2.58%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.46%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.24% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.06%.