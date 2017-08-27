Wish to play the stock market? Go through the stats for: Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

Summary of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) | Sunday, August 27, 2017

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty Global plc stated a price of $32.74 today, indicating a positive change of 0.43%.

Liberty Global plc is operating with a market capitalization of 19.94B, with a return on assets (ROA) of *tba and an average volume of 3110.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *tba and the debt to equity stands at *tba.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty Global plc stands at while the 52-week low stands at .

The performance week for Liberty Global plc is at 1.08% and the performance month is at 1.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.84% and -9.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty Global plc is and the simple 200-day moving average is at .

The volatility (week) for Liberty Global plc is at 1.60% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty Global plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.84 and the float short is at *tba.

Liberty Global plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.69, while the P/S ratio is at 1.03 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *tba.