ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) from Air Delivery & Freight Services – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Air Delivery & Freight Services is valued at 10056.09. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Air Delivery & Freight Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 31.39 with a Forward PE of 20.12. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Air Delivery & Freight Services has a PEG of 4.48 alongside a PS value of 7.95 and a PB value of 7.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Air Delivery & Freight Services shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Air Delivery & Freight Services holds an EPS of 0.43 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 220.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 46.04%, and its growth for the last five years shows at *TBA. Eventually, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Air Delivery & Freight Services exhibits an EPS value of 7.01% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Air Delivery & Freight Services NYSE shows a value of 66.60% with Outstanding shares of 753.83.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Air Delivery & Freight Services has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.58% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.58%. Its Day High was -6.58% and Day Low showed 11.07%. The 52-Week High shows -27.70% with a 52-Week Low of 11.07%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Air Delivery & Freight Services has a current market price of 13.34 and the change is 2.85%. Its Target Price was fixed at 19.74 at an IPO Date of 10/27/2016. At present, the Gross Margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO Air Delivery & Freight Services is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of 7.23%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.77%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.87% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.92%.